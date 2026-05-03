Man dead after vehicle crash in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a vehicle crash in Fayette County.

Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker says his office was called to WVU Uniontown Hospital early Sunday morning for a deceased individual.

Joseph Franks, 51, of Lemont Furnace, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Mount Braddock Road in North Union Township.

Franks was the only person in the vehicle when the crash happened.

“Mr. Franks’ next of kin have been notified, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” a release from Baker’s office stated.

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