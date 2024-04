PITTSBURGH — First responders were called to the city’s Larimer neighborhood early Tuesday morning for a house fire.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Lenora Street.

One person was taken to a local hospital, officials told Channel 11.

The fire marshal was called to the scene.

