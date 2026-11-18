PITTSBURGH — Fire officials and safety experts are urging homeowners to exercise increased caution as cold weather and the holiday season arrive.

Nearly half of all home heating fires occur between December and February, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

Space heaters and other heating equipment rank among the biggest culprits behind home heating fires.

With Thanksgiving coming next week, fire officials warn that fire risks rise during this time of year when homeowners begin heating their spaces and decorating.

Recent fire demonstrations show how quickly flames can spread throughout a house and why minutes matter in an emergency.

In the demonstration, automated fire sprinklers activated within seconds to stop a devastating flashover before it could take hold.

A flashover represents the critical moment when an entire room erupts into flames all at once. Fire officials stress that the chances of surviving a flashover are 0%.

To mitigate these dangers, fire safety experts say homeowners must remain vigilant about indoor and outdoor equipment.

Guidelines state that outdoor lights belong strictly outside, live Christmas trees should be watered daily and all holiday decorations must be kept well away from heat sources.

Michael Wilson, representing the National Fire Sprinkler Association, highlighted proper placement for holiday trees and seasonal decor.

“You want to make sure that tree or decorations are at least four feet away from any heating source, chimney and space heaters as well,” Wilson said.

Electrical safety is another major area of concern during holiday preparations.

Pittsburgh’s new fire chief Mat Davis provided a light-hearted yet serious reminder about the hazards of plugging too many decorative lights into single outlets.

“Don’t overload your electrical outlets like you see in Clark Griswold in Christmas Vacation,” Davis said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group