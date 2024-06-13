Local

Fire at old Hooters restaurant in Wilkins Township suspicious, officials say

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Fire A fire started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the old Hooters restaurant at 3498 William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township.

A fire that broke out overnight in Wilkins Township is believed to be suspicious.

It started around 3:30 a.m. at the old Hooters restaurant at 3498 William Penn Highway.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is LIVE at the scene with reports through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Heavy smoke poured from the building when a Channel 11 crew arrived at the scene. The Wilkins Township fire chief told Channel 11 the building had no power or gas and has been empty for several years.

