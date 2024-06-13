Fire at old Hooters restaurant in Wilkins Township suspicious, officials say

A fire that broke out overnight in Wilkins Township is believed to be suspicious.
It started around 3:30 a.m. at the old Hooters restaurant at 3498 William Penn Highway.
Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is LIVE at the scene with reports through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.
Heavy smoke poured from the building when a Channel 11 crew arrived at the scene. The Wilkins Township fire chief told Channel 11 the building had no power or gas and has been empty for several years.
#NEW: Wilkins Township Fire Chief tells me this fire is suspicious— Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) June 13, 2024
The old Hooters restaurant had been boarded up for 2-3 years, and has no power or gas hooked up to the building.
Allegheny Co. Fire Marshal is here. Crews continue to put out hot spots @WPXI pic.twitter.com/moviBS3h50
