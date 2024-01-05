Local

Fire, smoke pour from house in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Fire, smoke pours from house in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood Fire, smoke pours from house in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a massive fire in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood early Friday morning.

PHOTOS: Fire, smoke pour from house in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is at the scene of this breaking story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for the latest.

Our crew could see flames and smoke pouring from a house on N. Franklin Street as far back as Mt. Washington.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Weekend Winter Storm: How much snow we could see and latest timing
  • Monroeville police officer shot by Crumbl Cookie armed robbery suspect
  • Lawmaker wants to end City of Pittsburgh’s ‘sanctuary city’ status, ban designation statewide
  • VIDEO: Many neighbors in favor of adding GetGo location to Pittsburgh's North Side
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read