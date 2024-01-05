Fire, smoke pour from house in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a massive fire in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood early Friday morning.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is at the scene of this breaking story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for the latest.

Our crew could see flames and smoke pouring from a house on N. Franklin Street as far back as Mt. Washington.

FIRE IN MANCHESTER along N Franklin St. Avoid N Franklin and Chateau between Liverpool and Rush Streets. Could cause delays along Rt 65 as drivers slow to look at flames and smoke. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/Jvy3XGLotF — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) January 5, 2024

No one was injured in the blaze.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group