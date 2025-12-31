Fire spreads through parts of house in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a fire at a house in Westmoreland County on Tuesday night.

Members of the Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters were called to the 300 block of Fosterville Road at around 6 p.m.

Smoke was seen coming from the house when they arrived, officials say.

The source of the smoke was found in the back of the house. Firefighters said those flames quickly spread to the basement of the house.

The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes of firefighters’ dispatch, firefighters say.

