Fire starts after torch used to thaw frozen pipes in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff
An effort to thaw frozen pipes ended with firefighters arriving at a home in Westmoreland County.

In a social media post, the Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to Bailey Farm Road around 8 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Firefighters found that the fire had started on the outside of a home, but the homeowner was able to extinguish it.

Officials say the fire was caused by a torch that was being used to thaw frozen pipes. The homeowner had three fire extinguishers on hand, which helped put a stop to the fire.

