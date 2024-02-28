Firefighter hurt in Georges Township fire

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A firefighter was hurt while responding a fire in Georges Township on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Collier Road at 6:40 p.m., a Fayette County 911 supervisor confirms.

The fire started in the garage but eventually spread to the home.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Collier Volunteer Fire Department is handling the investigation.

