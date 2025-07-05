Firefighter hurt while battling Swissvale house fire

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A firefighter was hurt while putting out flames at a Swissvale home on Friday evening.

According to Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, firefighters were sent to a two-alarm fire on the 7500 block of Ellesmere Avenue around 11 p.m.

Firefighters spent about two hours suppressing the fire. At one point during their efforts, a firefighter sustained a leg injury. Their current status is unknown.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the flames.

