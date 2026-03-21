Firefighter injured after fire at high-rise in Glen Hazel

GLEN HAZEL, Pa. — A firefighter was injured after a fire at a high-rise in Glen Hazel.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 900 block of Roselle Court at 6:04 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire happened on the second floor of the building.

“We were able to stop the fire in the apartment in which it started in, so crews were able to contain the fire to its point of origin,” Battalion Chief John Gardell said.

Dispatchers said a person was taken to a hospital from the scene. Gardell said it was a firefighter who was being treated for an elevated heart rate.

No tenants were injured.

An apartment tenant who was displaced is working with the Red Cross. Everyone else is able to return to their home.

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