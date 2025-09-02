Firefighter injured in Jefferson Hills house fire; man, 10-week-old puppy escape safely

A firefighter was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Jefferson Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m. in the 700 block of Kathleen Drive.

A woman, who works as a mail carrier, came home to find out that her brother and his 10-month-old dog had made it out safely. They were the only ones home at the time.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 that they saw flames billowing out of the garage at one point.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The Salvation Army is on scene to assist those affected by the fire.

