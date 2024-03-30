Local

Firefighter injured while battling brush fire in Fayette County, investigators say

A firefighter was injured while battling a brush fire in Fayette County on Friday.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of 3300 National Pike Wharton Township at around 1:39 p.m. on Friday.

The firefighter had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, a supervisor said.

At this time, it is unclear which department the firefighter was from. Their condition is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

