Firefighter injured while battling building fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A firefighter was injured while responding to a building fire in McKeesport.

Emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Packer Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When members of the City of Mckeesport Bureau of Fire arrived they discovered the fire was actually happening at a building on the 1800 block of Packer Street and quickly raised the response to 2-alarms.

One firefighter injured their leg and was taken to a hospital. The injury was reported to be minor.

A fire hydrant on Jenny Ling Street was used to put out the flames.

Firefighters said someone drove over a hose while they were trying to put out the flames. They reported the vehicle’s description and license plate number to police, emphasizing that it is illegal to drive over a hose in the street.

Crews said they were at the scene for three hours before they were able to clean up.

