Local

Firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in Fayette County

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
Wharton Township fire
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a house fire in Fayette County on Friday.

A Fayette County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 100 block of Dinner Bell-Ohiopyle Road in Wharton Township at 7:18 a.m.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital from the scene, the supervisor says. Their condition was not immediately available.

Our crew saw damage to the front and side of the house, including burnt siding.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read