Firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in Fayette County

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a house fire in Fayette County on Friday.

A Fayette County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 100 block of Dinner Bell-Ohiopyle Road in Wharton Township at 7:18 a.m.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital from the scene, the supervisor says. Their condition was not immediately available.

Our crew saw damage to the front and side of the house, including burnt siding.

