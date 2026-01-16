Local

Firefighter taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Pittsburgh apartment building fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
North Charles Street Fire
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A firefighter was taken to a hospital after an apartment building fire in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

The fire broke out on Friday around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Charles Street and Perrysville Avenue.

A firefighter was transported in stable condition to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials on scene told Channel 11 that the building wasn’t occupied, but they believe squatters were inside when the fire started.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read