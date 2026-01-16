Firefighter taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Pittsburgh apartment building fire

PITTSBURGH — A firefighter was taken to a hospital after an apartment building fire in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

The fire broke out on Friday around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Charles Street and Perrysville Avenue.

A firefighter was transported in stable condition to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials on scene told Channel 11 that the building wasn’t occupied, but they believe squatters were inside when the fire started.

