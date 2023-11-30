Firefighters called to same Rostraver Township home twice in one night due to faulty chimney

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire forced a family out of their Westmoreland County home early Thursday.

It all started when a caller reported smoke coming from the house on Webster Hollow Road in Rostraver Township.

Channel 11 learned it was due to a faulty chimney, the home’s primary heat source. It was the family’s first time using it this year. The fire was put out in the wood burner.

Just a few hours later, crews were back on scene after a fire was reported at the same home. When our photographers arrived, there was smoke coming from the house.

Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department said due to the faulty chimney lining, the heat slowly escaped into the walls and caused ignition.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and crews were able to get things under control quickly.

Red Cross was assisting the family after the first call, so they were not home when flames broke out hours later.

