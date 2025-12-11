Firefighters contain apartment fire above Milkshake Factory in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Fire broke out in an apartment in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Thursday afternoon.

Channel 11 crews saw firefighters in the 1700 block of East Carson Street. A truck had its ladder extended, and windows were open on the third floor of a mixed-use building.

Fire officials on scene say they contained the fire to the apartment. It did not spread to the business below, the Milkshake Factory.

The fire is under investigation, and the Milkshake Factory will be closed for the rest of the day.

