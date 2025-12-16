Firefighters help coax dog off the Allegheny River

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Local firefighters helped rescue an adventurous Pomeranian who found himself stuck on a river on Monday night.

Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company and Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company teamed up to rescue Bam-Bam, who ran across ice on the Allegheny River to Twelve Mile Island.

Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company water technicians started to cross the ice when the dog began to run back to shore.

Bam-Bam, with some coaxing from his owner and first responders, made it back to shore safely.

Firefighters are using this rescue as a reminder that no ice is safe ice.

