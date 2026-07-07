PENN HILLS, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a dog from a fire happening at a house in Penn Hills.

A spokesperson for the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters were called to the 100 block of Mohawk Trail Drive at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Initial calls to 911 reported possible entrapment.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the building.

Crews searched inside and did not find anyone, but did locate a dog.

The dog was rescued and given oxygen, making a full recovery while the fire response continued.

Firefighters rescue dog from fire at house in Penn Hills (WPXI/WPXI)

Crews got the fire under control a short time later.

The home’s garage appeared to sustain the most damage.

The Penn Hills Fire Marshall is working to learn what caused the flames.

Firefighters rescue dog from fire at house in Penn Hills (WPXI/WPXI)

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