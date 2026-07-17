Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & Soakzone closed due to air quality in Western Pennsylvania

Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & Soakzone will all be closed on Friday because of the air quality caused by Canadian wildfire smoke.

All three of their websites cite that the closings are based on the statewide Code Purple air quality alert issued for the state.

Click here for other closings across the region

On the parks’ social media accounts, they state the decision was for the safety of their guests and hosts.

“Our team is closely monitoring conditions and will provide an update as air quality returns to safe levels for operation,” the parks said.

All tickets for all three parks on July 17 will be valid any one operating day throughout the season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group