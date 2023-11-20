Multiple houses damaged by fire in North Braddock, at least 1 person injured

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — At least one person has been taken to a hospital as firefighters work to put out a huge fire in North Braddock.
PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to large fire in North Braddock
Allegheny County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Grandview Avenue at around 9:55 p.m.
Channel observed that at least 5 homes sustained damage.
The fire reached three alarms and 12 fire companies responded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
