Firefighters respond to Primanti Brothers in Beaver County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People out for a late dinner had a disruption after firefighters rushed to a Primanti Brothers restaurant in Beaver County.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant at the 3940 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the call came after an issue with the building’s HVAC system.

No one was injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group