Local

Water main break causing low pressure for some Westmoreland County residents

By WPXI.com News Staff

Water main break causing low pressure for some Westmoreland County residents Some Westmoreland County residents may be having issues with their water pressure because of a water main break.

By WPXI.com News Staff

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Some Westmoreland County residents may be having issues with their water pressure because of a water main break.

According to the City of New Kensington, a water main break is causing people in the Lower Burrell area to have low water pressure.

Repairs are actively being made to get the services back to normal.

At this time, it is unclear when water pressure will be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Channel 11 sits down with grieving family of woman killed in Oakland construction site accident
  • Woman killed when large steel cylinder escapes construction site near Pitt’s Petersen Events Center
  • Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets for select shows; See the list of performers
  • VIDEO: Former Ligonier Valley police chief facing multiple felonies for alleged sexual assault
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read