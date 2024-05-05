Water main break causing low pressure for some Westmoreland County residents

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Some Westmoreland County residents may be having issues with their water pressure because of a water main break.

According to the City of New Kensington, a water main break is causing people in the Lower Burrell area to have low water pressure.

Repairs are actively being made to get the services back to normal.

At this time, it is unclear when water pressure will be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

