Firefighters respond to rollover crash in Baldwin, part of Route 51 restricted

BALDWIN, Pa. — Firefighters are responding to a rollover crash in Baldwin.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the area of Fidelity Drive near the Cloverleaf at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A trailer with a truck loaded onto it appears to have rolled over under a 14-foot bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

Baldwin Fire Rescue said Route 51 is restricted to one lane in both directions in the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

