Firefighters respond to same Tarentum location twice in one weekend for brush fires

TARENTUM, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Tarentum for the second time in as many days.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that firefighters were called to Tower Drive, which is off Bakerstown Road, just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The dispatcher also said firefighters responded to the same area on Saturday.

Summit Hose Company took to social media Saturday, saying the fire was “deep in the woods” off Tower Drive near the Sacred Heart Cemetery and didn’t threaten any homes. The fire had been considered under control around 10 p.m. Saturday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire to rekindle on Sunday morning.

