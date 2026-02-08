Firefighters descend on Ross Park Mall for fire beneath concrete floors

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters are working on putting out a fire beneath the concrete floors at Ross Park Mall.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that firefighters were first called to the mall around 4:15 a.m.

Channel 11 saw first responders near the rear entrance between Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney.

A firefighter on scene tells Channel 11 that the fire began in an underground conduit near Warby Parker.

The firefighter says the mall is filled with smoke and has high level of carbon monoxide.

At one point, Duquesne Light Company reported a power outage in the area of the mall.

Fire officials expect the mall will be closed on Sunday, but mall officials have not made an official announcement at this point.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about this situation. Check back for updates.

