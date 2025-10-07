Firefighters stress importance of smoke alarms during demonstration at fire academy

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — In honor of Fire Prevention Week, Allegheny County firefighters and the American Red Cross are reminding families how to prevent home fires.

According to the American Red Cross, Pennsylvania leads the nation in home fire deaths this year.

During an event held at the Allegheny County Fire Academy in Allison Park on Monday, first responders highlighted basic fire safety.

They stressed how important it is to have a working smoke alarm and a fire escape plan.

Firefighters lit a fully furnished bedroom fire with a smoke detector in it to fully demonstrate a vivid reminder that people have just minutes to escape a home fire and that those alarms save valuable seconds.

They say a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 50%.

“Most of us don’t realize but we have just under two minutes to escape when a fire occurs. You can protect yourself from home fires by testing your smoke alarms each month and practicing your fire escape plan,” said the CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, Jorge Martinez.

The American Red Cross is partnering with volunteers and local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free across Pennsylvania. They have installed more than 3.1 million across the country.

