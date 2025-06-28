First annual BBQ and Bands Festival underway at Monroeville Convention Center

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The first-ever BBQ and Bands Festival is underway at the Monroeville Convention Center.

The three-day event features national, award-winning ribs and BBQ vendors, as well as live entertainment from several tribute bands and a variety of vendors to shop.

“This is one of the largest rib and band festivals in the tri-state area,” organizer Sal Richetti said. “We got four absolutely great rib vendors that come in from out of town — they come from Virginia, Texas, they come from Alabama.”

Daily tickets for the festival cost $9 online and $12 at the convention center. There are also VIP Experience tickets available for $29 online.

