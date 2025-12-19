First Commonwealth closes branch due to recurring flooding

First Commonwealth has closed its McDonald branch, southwest of Pittsburgh, ahead of the expiration of its lease at year-end, according to a regulatory filing that was confirmed on Wednesday by the bank.

First Commonwealth said its board of directors approved the consolidation of the McDonald branch into its nearby Imperial location in April and that customers were informed in May. There was no impact on jobs.

Located at 311 West Barr St., the McDonald branch officially closed on Dec. 12. McDonald, about 19 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, is in Washington County.

“Due to recurring localized flooding that has affected this location, it no longer made good business sense for us to continue our operations there,” First Commonwealth said via email. “The Imperial location, which is less than 10 miles away, provides us a different opportunity to better serve our customers. We have many locations throughout the Pittsburgh region, including neighboring offices in Robinson and Peters Township, in addition to Imperial. Additionally, all our customers have access to all our digital banking solutions.”

