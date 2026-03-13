First Look: Latrobe airport expansion nears summer opening

LATROBE, Pa. — The first phase of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport’s $28 million terminal expansion is due to open on schedule this summer.

The three-phase project will initially see a new security checkpoint and new and larger waiting area for the passengers waiting to board commercial aircraft at the Unity Township airport that has been served since 2011 by Spirit Airlines. That work is coming along and would likely be completed and ready for occupancy in June, barring any last-minute delays due to the government shutdown’s impact on the Transportation Security Administration.

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport has been over capacity during most of its time with Spirit Airlines, which has been responsible for more than 3 million passengers in its 15-year history. The last time there was a renovation at the airport was in 1998 when only a Saab 340 twin-engine commuter aircraft was the regular airline service, said Maurice “Moe” Haas, manager of the airport who will become executive director next month.

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