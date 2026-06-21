First night of Pittsburgh’s new ‘South Side Street Fest’ kicks off

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 got a closer look at a new late-night strategy designed to make a difference on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

The first “South Side Street Fest” kicked off Saturday night.

Six blocks of East Carson Street were closed between 12th and 18th streets.

Only people 21 and older were allowed in.

Pittsburgh police officers were on patrol and private security monitored entrances equipped with metal detectors.

City leaders say the goal is to take the most problematic blocks in the South Side and turn them into the safest blocks in the city.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams was at the event.

“This is all designed to prevent some of the activity that we have traditionally seen on the South Side for people to come in and enjoy themselves,” Williams said.

If things go smoothly, the street fests will be happening every Friday and Saturday night through the rest of the summer.

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