Suspect fleeing officers crashes into Pittsburgh business & gets away on foot, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police say a wanted man crashed into a Pittsburgh business while fleeing officers.

Information shared by Pittsburgh Public Safety on Saturday said officers identified a vehicle owned by a man with felony warrants for robbery and domestic violence at 7:45 p.m.

Police say the man crashed into a business at the intersection of E. Carson Street and Becks Run Road as he fled.

After the crash, he took off on foot and ran toward the Monongahela River.

Law enforcement K9s, River Rescue crews, and Pittsburgh firefighters were brought in to help search for the man, but no one was able to find him.

Police said a female passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was evaluated by medics at the scene and appeared unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

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