First official renderings released for 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The National Football League, in partnership with VisitPITTSBURGH and the Steelers, have released the first official renderings of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

The new renderings show a two-site Draft campus designed to showcase Pittsburgh’s landmarks, waterways and skyline, according to VisitPITTSBURGH.

The Draft Theater and Main Stage will be located outside of Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore. The Draft Theater will be a viewing area that will create a dramatic setting for pick selections and televised coverage, according to a release.

2026 NFL Draft Renderings for Pittsburgh (VisitPITTSBURGH)

“We’re excited by the NFL’s release of renderings for the 2026 NFL Draft,” said Dan Rooney, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Football fans from around the world will see how Pittsburgh’s iconic landscape creates a natural amphitheater, providing the perfect setting for this world-class celebration of football – all in the heart of Western Pennsylvania – a region that holds a unique place in the history of the game.”

A part of the NFL Draft Experience, the league’s interactive fan festival, will be located at Point State Park. It will feature interactive activities, youth programming, food and beverage offerings and immersive NFL exhibits designed for fans of all ages.

“These renderings bring the 2026 NFL Draft vision to life in a way that is uniquely Pittsburgh,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, International and League Events. “From the North Shore to Point State Park, this campus design captures the city’s energy, authenticity, and deep-rooted connection to the game, while delivering an unforgettable experience for fans around the world.”

To connect the Draft Theater and the NFL Draft Experience, the Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic and used as a pedestrian-only corridor. In addition, the Gateway Clipper Fleet will provide river transportation between the two sites in Downtown and the North Shore.

2026 NFL Draft Renderings for Pittsburgh (VisitPITTSBURGH)

“The layout of the 2026 NFL Draft campus is intentionally designed to celebrate Pittsburgh’s sense of place,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “From the North Shore to Point State Park, across the Roberto Clemente Bridge and along the rivers, this Draft will showcase our city’s character, connectivity, and hospitality in a way only Pittsburgh can.”

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25. VisitPITTSBURGH said 500,000 to 700,000 fans are expected to attend the Draft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group