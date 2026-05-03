First responders rescue 9 ducklings from Bethel Park storm drain

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — First responders in Bethel Park took on a special rescue on Sunday.

The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says they were dispatched for ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

When they got to Library Road near the Colonial Parkside Apartments, first responders saw an upset mother duck and one duckling, then discovered nine more ducklings in a nearby storm drain.

Firefighters worked with Bethel Park police to get all of the ducklings out safely and reunite them with their worried mother.

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