Woman stabbed in Aliquippa overnight by unknown man, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed by an unknown man in Aliquippa overnight.

In a public information release, Pennsylvania State Police state that the Aliquippa Police Department responded to Aliquippa around 1 a.m. Sunday for the reported stabbing.

The victim, identified as an adult woman, told investigators she was stabbed in the arm by an unknown man on Sheffield Avenue. The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, and troopers say she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Aliquippa police requested assistance from PSP, who is now the lead investigator.

In the release, troopers describe the suspect as a black man who is around 30 years old.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is urged to contact investigators at 724-773-7400.

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