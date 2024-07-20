Local

First responders rescue woman trapped in car in Monongahela River

By WPXI.com News Staff

Speers car in Monongahela River (Charleroi Fire Department)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews rescued a woman who became trapped when a car went into the Monongahela River on Friday afternoon.

Washington County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday in Speers Borough.

The Charleroi Fire Department says crews of first responders from several agencies worked together on this “complicated rescue.” It took around 30 minutes to get the woman out of the severely damaged car.

She was then taken to a hospital by helicopter. There is no word on her condition.

