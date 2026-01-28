First responders working to get person off ice on Allegheny River, Channel 11 sources say

First responders are working to get someone off the Allegheny River.

Police, firefighters and EMS are on scene at the Allegheny River near Blawnox.

The first responders are working to get someone off of the ice, according to Channel 11 sources.

Channel 11 has multiple crews and Drone 11 on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

