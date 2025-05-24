First women’s sports bar opens in Pittsburgh, celebrates women in athletics

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has lots of sports bars, but this one is the first of its kind in the city.

Title 9 is an all-new women’s sports watch bar.

Local professional and semi-professional women’s sports players attended Friday’s ribbon-cutting.

The owner says women’s sports are becoming more mainstream, and she’s proud to be part of that trend.

“It’s so important in Pittsburgh because Pittsburgh is such a big sports town,” said owner Sherree Goldstein. “We’re super happy to highlight what women are doing in the sports industry.”

