Fishing event held as part of Juneteenth weekend celebrations

PITTSBURGH — Juneteenth activities continued on Sunday with the “Juneteenth Fishing Program.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the state Fish and Game Commission were on hand to teach kids how to fish and how to be stewards of the environment.

Visitors cast their hooks from Point State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program is more than ten years old, but organizers say partnering with Juneteenth celebration organizers for more exposure paid off.

“Given these days and times, these kids need to learn survival skills. So, you give a man a fish for one day, he can only eat for one day. You teach him how to fish; he’ll fish for the rest of his life,” organizer Christopher Floyd said.

The event was popular, too! Sign-ups for the fishing program began months ago and were completely filled by early May.

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