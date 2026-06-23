WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man is permanently banned from Kennywood Park after officials said he trespassed in a restricted area.

Officials said the incident happened on Sunday.

Photos and videos shared to social media show the man was in the grass near the intersection of the Thunderbolt and the Phantom’s Revenge.

The Allegheny County Police Department was contacted for further investigation.

Man banned from Kennywood after trespassing in restricted area, officials say A man is permanently banned from Kennywood Park after officials said he trespassed in a restricted area. (Facebook/Facebook)

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