Five in a row: Penguins’ desperate comeback, Crosby goal beats Blue Jackets

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (20-12-9) four-game winning streak appeared to be over. The Penguins dug themselves a 4-1 second-period hole seemingly too deep to overcome. Yet, they scored three unanswered goals to force overtime with the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-6-76) at Nationwide Arena Sunday.

After the Penguins pulled goalie Arturs Silovs for the extra attacker, Rickard Rakell (6) tied the game with only 12 seconds remaining.

Then, captain Sidney Crosby (24) slipped a backhand five-hold past Columbus goalie Jet Greaves, who was otherwise spectacular, at 2:22 for a 5-4 Penguins overtime win. The Penguins have now won five in a row.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group