Flags in Pennsylvania ordered to half-staff on March 7 to honor Reverend Jesse Jackson

PITTSBURGH — Flags will fly at half-staff in Pennsylvania on March 7 to honor Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away earlier in February.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the flag order on Monday. Flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will fly at half staff on the last day of Rev. Jackson’s memorial services.

The flag order ends at sunset on March 7. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate.

