Flames destroy garage in Ohio Township

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames destroyed a garage in Ohio Township on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Mount Nebo Road at 11:30 a.m.

They saw fire ripping through a detached garage when they arrived.

Crews said there were on hydrants in the area so they had to bring in extra water tankers.

Several cars were destroyed and a flatbed truck.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators said it was not suspicious.

