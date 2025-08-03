Flames leave Hazelwood building scorched

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a fire at a building in Hazelwood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 5100 block of Chaplain Way in Hazelwood at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The building’s windows were blown out and flames charred some of its exterior.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

