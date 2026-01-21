Flames rip through diner in Ligonier Township

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a diner in Ligonier Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to Ruthie’s Diner and 1850 Lincoln Highway at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Photos from the scene show smoke and flames shooting out of the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest updates.

