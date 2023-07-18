Flames rip through garage in Scottdale, causing roof to collapse

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Flames ripped through a garage in Scottdale on Monday evening, causing the roof to collapse.

PHOTOS: Garage destroyed after being engulfed in flames in Scottdale

According to Westmoreland County 911, first responders were called to the Keystone Autoworx garage in the 90 block of Orchard Avenue at 7:57 p.m.

Most of the fire was knocked down before 9 p.m., but as of 10 p.m., crews remained on scene working on extinguishing hot spots.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group