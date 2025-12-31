Flames severely damage home in Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames severely damaged a home in Westmoreland County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lloydsville Fire Department, crews were called to Beatty Village in Unity Township just after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a house fire.

911 dispatchers advised crews of heavy flames and people possibly trapped, officials say.

Crews arrived and began battling the fire while also searching for residents.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

No crews reported any injuries, officials say.

Photos shared on social media show flames spewing from a home, along with visible burn damage.

The Lloydsville Fire Department thanked neighboring departments for their help and Unity Township road crews for keeping the roads salted during the fire amid cold temperatures.

