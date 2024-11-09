Flames shoot out of Westmoreland County apartment building roof during overnight fire

IRWIN, Pa. — A Westmoreland County apartment building was destroyed in an overnight fire.

The fire broke out along Main Street in Irwin overnight Saturday.

When our crew got on scene, flames were still shooting from the roof of the building. When the fire started subsiding, the flames were replaced by plumes of thick smoke.

Channel 11 learned there were two apartments in the building, a beauty salon, and a health and wellness office.

No injuries have been reported. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

