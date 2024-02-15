Local

Flames shoot from top floor of Brookline home

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Brookline on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Lamarido Street at 2:35 p.m., Allegheny County 911 confirmed.

Cell phone video shared with Channel 11 shows large flames and smoke coming from the top of the house.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

