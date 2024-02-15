Flames shoot from top floor of Brookline home

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Brookline on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Lamarido Street at 2:35 p.m., Allegheny County 911 confirmed.

Cell phone video shared with Channel 11 shows large flames and smoke coming from the top of the house.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

