Flames shooting from North Huntingdon home

IRWIN, Pa. — Firefighters are dousing flames shooting out of a home in North Huntingdon.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that first responders were sent to a home on the 300 block of Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw flames shooting from the windows and thick smoke coming from the roof.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

